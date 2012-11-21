Deer goes shopping early - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deer goes shopping early

Posted:
By NBC News

CORALVILLE, IA (NBC) – There was an usual customer at an Iowa department store Monday morning.

A security camera inside a Kohl's store in Coralville, captured a deer entering the store.

As you can see in the video, the doe simply walked in through the store's automatic doors.

Store workers were able to persuade the doe to leave through a back door.

Neither the deer nor anyone inside the store was hurt in the incident.

