FedEx begins annual Christmas tree delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - FedEx Corp. has launched its annual operation to deliver fresh-cut Christmas trees to U.S. military personnel and families.

The Commercial Appeal (http://bit.ly/TWqTjF ) reports Trees for Troops started this week with a FedEx Express pickup in Thorntown, Ind., of 300 trees donated by members of the Indiana Christmas Tree Association.

The trees will be airlifted to troops in Kuwait through the company's Indianapolis hub.

Officials say FedEx Freight expects to deliver more than 18,000 trees to 60-plus bases nationwide over the next two weeks.

Trees for Troops is a partnership among FedEx, the National Christmas Tree Association and the Christmas Spirit Foundation. It has delivered more than 103,000 trees in seven years.

FedEx Corp., headquartered in Memphis, is the world's second-largest package delivery company.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.