Warm and dry through the week, cold this weekend

Posted:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) - You'll have no problem heading to grandma's today.

Look for a partly cloudy sky with highs unseasonably warm in the upper 60s.

Thanksgiving looks just as good as we start the day in the low 40s, and work our way up to the upper 60s with lots of sunshine.

Friday will mark a bit of a change as we see a front pushing in some clouds, and MAYBE an isolated sprinkle or two.

Cold air behind the front will be felt over the weekend.  Saturday look for a low in the mid 30s with a high near 50.  Sunday, we will have a low in the upper 20s, and highs in the mid 50s.  Nothing but sunshine through the weekend.

