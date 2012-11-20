Georgia police department to tweet a day's worth of calls

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) - A police department in Atlanta's suburbs plans to use social media to tweet every emergency call it receives on Friday.

Dunwoody police Officer Tim Fecht tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the idea is to engage with the public and let residents know what police deal with on a daily basis.

Fecht said the department tweeted its calls for 24 hours in April 2011 and the effort was well received by the community.

Fecht estimates officers could respond to 150 emergency calls on Black Friday.

Dunwoody is about 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

