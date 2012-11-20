The Salvation Army plans meals for shelter residents

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- With the help of dozens of volunteers, The Salvation Army will host their 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Eve Community Carnival Wednesday, November 21, Thanksgiving Eve, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at 800 McCallie Avenue.



The Salvation Army will also be delivering meals to homebound neighbors on Thanksgiving Day. Last year over 700 meals were served at the Thanksgiving Eve Carnival and 400 more were served on Thanksgiving Day between shelter residents and homebound deliveries.



The Salvation Army expects the numbers to be close to the same as last year.



"We know people have been seriously affected by the economy over the past few years, yet we are grateful to those generous friends in our community who have provided faithful support for struggling families and individuals," says Major Al Newsome, Area Commander of The Salvation Army. "But unfortunately, the needs continue to present themselves, and the amount of public support is just not keeping up."



For more information about The Salvation Army's programs, to make a donation, or volunteer opportunities visit their website or call (423)756-1023.