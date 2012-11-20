How to burn 1,000,000 calories

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The cyclists, serious and not-so-serious, that have rented bicycles from the Bike Chattanooga's fleet of bikes have burned over 1,000,000 calories since the program launched in July of this year.



This milestone also marks 10,000 trips taken and over 6,500 pounds of carbon dioxide saved.



The organization states they have several goals:



improve the health of residents through increased physical activity

reduce automotive congestion

create additional parking availability

improve local air quality

provide a unique downtown Chattanooga experience



Jeremy Pomp, General Manager of Bike Chattanooga, said "Frankly, I'm very impressed with the numbers thus far. Members and visitors have caught on to the benefits of Bike Chattanooga. The transit system has proven very effective, especially for transportation downtown to festivals and major events".



One of Bike Chattanooga annual members, Buddy Killebrew, who is an attorney at Husch Blackwell, is the system's most prolific member.



Buddy has completed over 150 trips since he moved to the Southside four months ago. "Sometimes I use the system up to four times a day. It's the most efficient way for me to get to work." Killebrew also notes that the transit system is great on weekends too. "My wife and I will take the bikes downtown for dinner and a movie. We don't really need to drive a car at all".



A subscription to Bike Chattanooga allows riders unlimited number of trips from station to station, of less than 60 minutes duration, 24 hours, seven days per week, 365 days per year.

To learn more about the City of Chattanooga's Bike Chattanooga Bicycle Transit System, visit their website.