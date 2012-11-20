Republicans want answers from Scott DesJarlais

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Some Republican activists want an explanation from U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais as he approaches a week of silence on court records showing he supported his ex-wife's two abortions before declaring himself "a consistent supporter of pro-life values."



"He lied. That's about all you can say," said Liz Holiway, a Tennessee Republican Party state executive committeewoman who represents portions of DesJarlais' 4th District. "Not saying that a lot of other politicians haven't. But I think something should be done."



On Thursday, the Chattanooga Times Free Press published court records that included the abortion revelations and DesJarlais' own admission that he had sexual relationships with two patients, three coworkers and a pharmaceutical saleswoman while serving as chief of staff at Grandview Medical Center.



"Obviously we're disappointed and disturbed that this has all come to light," said longtime GOP activist Oscar Brock. "It's not good stuff. He needs to explain."



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

