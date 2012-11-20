Man chases down thieves with pitchfork

(KSNW) A 62-year-old man Wichita, Kansas man who witnessed his neighbor's home being burglarized, went after the suspects with a pitchfork.



"On the telephone, this little girl said, 'I see robbers" and she said, 'at the old lady's house,"said Bob Craig.



Craig's neighbor, Silvia Chavez noticed suspicious individuals trying to get inside the home across the street, but Silvia does not speak English.



She had her young niece speak to Bob over the phone, to explain what her aunt had witnessed.



Craig and his friend Joe called 911. The men then headed over to stop the robbers, until police arrived.



On their way across the street, the pair grabbed the only weapons of protection readily available: a pitchfork and a shovel, out of the bed of Bob's truck.



