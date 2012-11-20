Warm for Thanksgiving, chilly this weekend.

(WRCB) - Look for lots of clouds and warm weather today with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday will be a great travel day with a partly cloudy sky and mild temperatures.

For Thanksgiving, we will start out with a low of 42 in the morning, then climb to 67 in the afternoon with lots of sun all day long.

Another front will push through Friday bringing clouds and a slight chance for a sprinkle or two through the day.

The biggest impact with this front, however, will be colder air moving in over the weekend.

the high on Saturday will be 50, and the low Saturday night will drop into the mid 20s.

That chilly, dry air will last into the first part of next week.

Download the WRCB weather app to your smart phone for the 10 day forecast.