Deer Harvest Numbers Surpass 2011 Season

Ethan Farlett with a nice buck he took on a juvenile hunt this season while hunting with his dad Randy Farlett.

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee sportsmen harvested more than 17,000 deer statewide on the opening weekend of gun season for deer as harvest numbers continue to be reported.

The 17,093 reported as of noon (CST) on Monday surpasses the 2011 total of 14,463 over the same time frame in 2011. Since the initial segment of archery season for deer began on Sept. 22, 84,825 deer have been harvested, an increase of 3,522 over the same period as last year.

On the opening weekend of gun season, Giles County was the overall top county harvest with 720 deer harvested. Rounding out the top 10 counties over the weekend were Henry County 662, Fayette County 622, Weakley County 566, Hardeman County 560, Maury County 538, Lincoln County 496, Carroll County 467, Madison County 420, and Lawrence County 373.

Tennessee sportsmen have one continuous gun season that will continue through Jan. 6, 2013. The continuous season replaced the previously two segmented hunting seasons that were in place prior to last year.

For more information about Tennessee's deer hunting seasons, refer to the 2012 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide available at all license agents or on the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org.