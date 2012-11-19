Black Friday Survival Guide - When and where to go

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Armed with the proper knowledge, some patience and some luck, serious shoppers will take to the stores on Black Friday, the traditional post-Thanksgiving shopping day.



But an increasing number of retailers are choosing to open Thanksgiving night, hoping the post-meal need to move around and find some great holidays deals might be motivation enough for some shoppers.



Here's your list of the local and regional stores opening times and days:





THANKSGIVING DAY 8pm 9pm 10pm Kmart (until 3am)

Sears

Toys R Us

Walmart (toys) Target Walmart (electronics)