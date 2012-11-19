Black Friday Survival Guide - When and where to go - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Black Friday Survival Guide - When and where to go

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Armed with the proper knowledge, some patience and some luck, serious shoppers will take to the stores on Black Friday, the traditional post-Thanksgiving shopping day.

But an increasing number of retailers are choosing to open Thanksgiving night, hoping the post-meal need to move around and find some great holidays deals might be motivation enough for some shoppers.

Here's your list of the local and regional stores opening times and days:

THANKSGIVING DAY
8pm 9pm 10pm
Kmart (until 3am)
Sears
Toys R Us
Walmart (toys)

Target

 

Walmart (electronics)

 

 

 BLACK FRIDAY
 12am-10pm  4am-10pm Others

Bradley Square Mall

Hamilton Place Mall*
Northgate Mall *
Walnut Square Mall * 

* Many stores opening at 12:01am

 Best Buy - 12am-10pm
Kohls - 12am-12am
Kmart - 5am-11pm
Target - until 11pm
Toys R Us - until 10pm
Belk - 12am-10pm
Dillards - 7am-9pm
JC Penney - 6am-11pm
Sears  - until 11:59pm
   Times provided by malls and stores

 

