Black Friday Survival Guide - Apps for almost everything

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Now that Black Friday is encroaching on Thanksgiving Day, expect both the marketing and competition to heat up.



Armed with your wits, some patience and a smartphone, you can work the stores and keep your sanity.



Most serious shoppers do their homework; slogging through the coupons in the newspaper Thanksgiving Day and strategically planning.



But you can work smarter instead of harder; there are apps for your smartphone that can help you find just that deal you're looking for, and most of them are free.



Here are some of the apps out there you might find helpful:



TGI Black Friday - Scans many web sales, allow searching and lists

Black Friday App - Gathers info from sale sites, stores with confirmation and "leaked" deals

Target - QR/barcode scanner to locate items in store and availability, store finder, list

Walmart - Barcode scanner, search store, push notifications for deals and specials, list

Sam's Club - Inventory check, shopping list, membership services

Amazon - Barcode scanner compares prices, using Amazon's vendors

Coupons.com - Search and sort deals, add to loyalty cards

Best Buy - purchase via app, deals of the day push

Sears2go - Pre-purchase/pickup in store, store finder, PayPal purchase option

JCP - Check inventory, purchase and order

Kohl's - Store locator, pre-order, barcode scanner

Costco - Coupon access, list creation, upload photos, order items not in store

ToysRUs - Check inventory, scan QR codes, PayPal purchase option



And there are some apps that will help you in some other, non-shopping ways:



Find My Car - does exactly what the name says

WRCB Traffic - check traffic between shopping spots, plan routes

WRCB Radar- Make sure you stay warm and dry while scoring those Black Friday bargains

