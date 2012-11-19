Body found in Rhea County tentatively identified

RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A body found near the Yuchi Wildlife Area in Rhea County Saturday November 17 is undergoing identification today.



Jeff Knight, a spokesman for the Rhea County Sheriff's Department, says the body has been tentatively identified at that of missing Texas man Thomas Snow.



The 60-year-old Thomas Snow disappeared after a weekend golfing trip in Knoxville. He was taking a month-long vacation up the East Coast.



Megan Snow and her sister Cassandra Henry aren't sleeping well right now. It's been that way since their brother, 60-year-old Thomas Snow, disappeared after a weekend golfing trip in Knoxville.



A deputy found his car at the wildlife area, with his keys and cellphone still inside.