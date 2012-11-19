Oreo the goat named Grand Marshal of MAINx24 parade - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Oreo the goat named Grand Marshal of MAINx24 parade

Oreo hangs out in his East Ridge yard. Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press Oreo hangs out in his East Ridge yard. Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The MAINx24 Parade Committee voted unanimously to invite Oreo, the pet goat from East Ridge, to join the festival's signature event as Grand Marshal.

Oreo has accepted the invitation and will be a part of the EPB Southside Parade that will start at  11 a.m. December 1 at Jefferson and Main Streets and travel west on Main Street to Cowart Street.

The invitation was extended to Oreo "as a token of love and support for this animal and the Viar family for having to endure the stress and frustration during the last 2 months," said Ken Hays, festival co-chair.  

Oreo's owners, Jeff and Samantha Viar, recently lost an appeal to keep Oreo, a pygmy goat, at their East Ridge home.

