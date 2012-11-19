BASF to add new production at Chattanooga plant

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- BASF today announced plans to expand production capabilities at its Chattanooga, TN, plant to strengthen the company's position as a supplier of emulsion polymers for the paper, paperboard and carpet industries in North America.



The plant, which currently produces styrene butadiene emulsion polymers, will incorporate swing capacity to also make styrene acrylic emulsion polymers. Design and modification of existing equipment for the project is currently underway and the new capacity is expected to be fully operational in early 2014.



"The investment at the Chattanooga site supports our growth strategy for the BASF Paper Chemicals division in North America and globally, and enhances our position as the leading chemical supplier to the paper and paperboard industry," said Chuck Schmidt, senior vice president of paper chemicals, for BASF in North America. "This also demonstrates our commitment to support our customers in these industries."



The expansion of the Chattanooga site strengthens BASF's expanded network of flexible manufacturing locations supported by a backward integration of acrylic-based raw materials and monomers.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





