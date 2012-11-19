TDOT to halt lane closures during holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is halting all lane closures during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say all construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

They say there will also be increased law enforcement on the roads.

TDOT Commissioner John Schroer says about a million Tennessee travelers are expected to drive to their destinations over the holiday.

According to AAA, about 44 million motorists nationwide will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday.

