Warm and pleasant this week

I can smell the turkey cooking already!

This is by far my favorite week of the year, as we enter the holiday season, and the weather this week will only add to that.

Our normal high is 61, but light southerly winds will keep us in the mid 60s through the week. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

I don't expect any rain, but we will see some clouds moving in tonight through Wednesday.

Right now, our Thursday and Friday look like this:

Thursday: Partly Cloudy... Low, 40... High, 67

Friday: Partly Cloudy... Low, 38... High 65

Cooler weather returns this weekend with Highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

