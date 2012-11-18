Milling and Gross win TVBC season opener on Chickamauga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Twenty-four teams headed out at first light Saturday morning from Chickamauga Dam to take part in the first tournament of the Tennessee Valley Bass Club's 2012 - 2013 season.

The team of James Milling and Buddy Gross walked away with first place and $717. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 23.64 pounds to take the win.

Taking second place and $358 was the team of Paul Johnson and Rob Lemming with five fish that weighed 19.87 pounds

Big fish of the tournament and $240 went to the team of Rick Camp and Anthony Blevins with a giant largemouth bass weighing 6.03 pounds.

"Events like these would not be possible without our club's sponsors," TVBC President Brad Harmon says, "I would like to thank Tow Boat Us Chickamauga, Anglers Warehouse, Reddicks Auto Body, and Choo-Choo Lures for sponsoring our November event as well as all of our 2013 sponsors for their help and support."

Full results:

1st: James Milling / Buddy Gross - 23.64 lbs ($717.00) 100

(Tow Boat Us top finisher $100.00)

(Anglers Warehouse 15% discount cards)





2nd: Paul Johnson / Rob Lemming - 19.87 lbs ($358.00) 99

(Anglers Warehouse 10% discount cards)

(2nd place plaques)



3rd: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 16.75 lbs ($179.00) 98+3=101

(Anglers Warehouse 5% discount cards)



4th: Robert McDougal / Solo Boato - 16.67 lbs ($89.00) 97

5th: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr. - 16.53 lbs - 96

6th: Brent Barnes / Ricky Murphy - 15.75 lbs - 95

7th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 13.72 lbs - 94

8th: Alan Title / Travis Title - 12.37 lbs - 93

9th: Greg Worsham / Casey Cooper - 11.74 lbs - 92

10th: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 10.00 lbs - 91

11th: Johnny Leamon / Tim Forester - 9.96 lbs - 90

12th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - 9.94 lbs - 89

13th: Guy Tatum / Warren Tatum - 8.93 lbs - 88

14th: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 7.52 lbs - 87

15th: Mark Green / Ben Henson - 7.24 lbs - 86

16th: Jeff Todd / Roy Tankersley - 7.01 lbs - 85

17th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 5.54 lbs - 84

18th: Gabe Yeargan / Dean Kilgore - 4.36 lbs - 83

19th: Ed Kinight / Mike Gnaster - 3.90 lbs - 82

20th: Doug Mims / Justice Wade - 3.77 lbs - 81

------: Hensley Powell - DNW - 25

------: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - DNW - 25

------: Mark Smith / Solo Boato - DNW - 25

------: Paul Pruitt / Dean Dixson - DNW - 25

For more info visit www.tvbass.com



