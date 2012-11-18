Nearly 3,000 in Chattanooga area could lose unemployment benefit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Nearly 3,000 in Chattanooga area could lose unemployment benefits

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Some 39,000 jobless Tennesseans, including nearly 3,000 in metropolitan Chattanooga, will lose their unemployment benefits in January. In Georgia, another 79,759 long-term unemployed people will lose benefits at the end of the year unless Congress extends the emergency federal program.

Tennessee Labor Commissioner Karla Davis doesn't expect that to happen and is warning those who have been unemployed for more than six months to prepare to lose weekly benefits of up to $275 in the first week of the new year.

More than 5 million Americans have been unemployed for more than six months and are still trying to find work, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And many, including Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, have suggested that pulling the plug on unemployment benefits could give some the nudge they need to get back in the market.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.