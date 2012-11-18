Nearly 3,000 in Chattanooga area could lose unemployment benefits

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Some 39,000 jobless Tennesseans, including nearly 3,000 in metropolitan Chattanooga, will lose their unemployment benefits in January. In Georgia, another 79,759 long-term unemployed people will lose benefits at the end of the year unless Congress extends the emergency federal program.

Tennessee Labor Commissioner Karla Davis doesn't expect that to happen and is warning those who have been unemployed for more than six months to prepare to lose weekly benefits of up to $275 in the first week of the new year.

More than 5 million Americans have been unemployed for more than six months and are still trying to find work, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And many, including Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, have suggested that pulling the plug on unemployment benefits could give some the nudge they need to get back in the market.

