John Adams: Derek Dooley's firing should be announced right away

Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley leaves the field Saturday after the loss to Vanderbilt 41-18. Photo by Amy SMotherman-Burgess/News Sentinel

NASHVILLE (News Sentinel) -- Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart can't wait any longer. It's a safety issue now.

He must announce immediately that third-year UT football coach Derek Dooley will not be retained. Otherwise, fans are apt to storm his office Monday morning in protest.

Someone could get hurt.

UT's reputation took another painful hit Saturday evening at Vanderbilt Stadium, where the Commodores administered an Alabama-size whipping to a program they had beaten only twice in the previous 30 years.

Read more form our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

John Adams is a sports columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel.