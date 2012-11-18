Chattanooga area road projects fueling call for new way to pay

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Millions of dollars in needed local road projects — from fixing the Interstate 75/24 split to the downtown phase of the U.S. Highway 27 rebuild — depend on funding guarantees that aren't there.

State Transportation Commissioner John Schroer, speaking last week in Chattanooga, compared state and national infrastructure needs to a house with a leaky roof: A small drip, ignored, can bring down the structure given time.

"We're at that stage in our national infrastructure," Schroer said.

"Back in the late '90s, early 2000s, TDOT had basically all the money in the world to do everything it wanted to," he said, but eroding revenues from the federal fuel tax that funds most highway projects and Congress' inability to pass a long-range transportation bill has created "a national crisis."

