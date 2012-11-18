TVA installing new sirens at nuclear plants

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading warning sirens at all of its nuclear power plants.

TVA spokesman Ray Golden told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/ZcOqjI ) the sirens at the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant at Soddy-Daisy, near Chattanooga, have been in place for three decades.

The federal utility is replacing 108 sirens, which cover a 10-mile radius around the plant. Four new sirens are being added because of spreading development and slight shifts in prevailing winds over the years.

Wooden poles are being scrapped in favor of steel standards and the sirens will have battery backup. They work now only if they're getting electricity.

TVA is spending $7 to upgrade warning sirens at Sequoyah and at Brown's Ferry in northern Alabama and Watts Bar in Spring City, Tenn.

