Spokesman says Rep. Scott DesJarlais won't resign

WASHINGTON, DC (Times Free Press) -- A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais said Friday that the physician-turned-politician has no plans to step down despite new revelations that could jeopardize his medical license.

"No, he does not," spokesman Robert Jameson told The Hill, a Washington, D.C., newspaper, when asked if DesJarlais planned to resign his 4th District seat.

On Thursday, the Chattanooga Times Free Press published a story confirming that the recently re-elected, anti-abortion Republican supported his ex-wife's two abortions in the 1990s before they were married. The information came from the congressman's own sworn testimony in his 2001 divorce trial.

While that led Democrats to call him a political hypocrite, the bigger issue for state regulators could be the other bombshell from the divorce. DesJarlais testified that he had sexual relationships with two patients, three co-workers and a drug representative while chief of staff at Grandview Medical Center in Jasper, Tenn.

