Commission sends Haslam nominees for judicial vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Judicial Nominating Commission has recommended three candidates to Gov. Bill Haslam for the Tennessee Court of Appeals Eastern Section vacancy.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of Court of Appeals Judge Herschel P. Franks, who will step down at the end of December.

The Eastern Section serves 13 judicial districts in East Tennessee.

The nominees are: 10th Judicial District Chancellor Jerri S. Bryant, 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Thomas R. Frierson and former state Sen. Michael A. Faulk, of The Faulk Law Office.

