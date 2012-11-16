Band of the Week (Week 13) - McMinn County High School

The Marching Cherokee of McMinn County High School are just over 60 members strong, this year, and their award winning show is called "Rhapsody in Black." If you listen to popular music today, you will have recognized their tunes: "Mr. Brightside," "We Are Young," and "Thanks for the Memories," just to name a few.

Director Abbie Headrick tells me this great group won Overall Band of the Day at Sequoyah High School's Band Jam in Madisonville, Tennessee, in October. At Heritage High School's Volunteer Classic in Maryville, Tennessee, the group won the Sweepstakes Award and pulled in First Place in their class for Band, Drum Major, and Percussion. The Color Guard picked up 2nd place on the day. The Marching Cherokee are planning their next big trip for Spring of 2014, having just gone to Chicago last Spring. In the meantime, watch for them in the McMinn County Christmas Parade.

Congratulations to these great students for an outstanding marching season. And, thanks for being our EPB Fiber Band of the Week!