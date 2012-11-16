Man hopes hunters learn from his mistake in woods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Memphis man hopes his deer hunting accident serves as a cautionary tale for other hunters.

The Commercial Appeal (http://bit.ly/QdbtuB ) reported 47-year-old Bob Thurman spent four hours crawling to a vehicle after he broke a leg in a 14-foot fall while trying to secure a deer stand.

Thurman planned to be in the woods when the modern gun deer season opens Saturday. Instead, he will be in a rehabilitation facility.

Thurman said he knew better than to try mounting a ladder stand on a friend's property in Fayette County without having someone to help him.

To complicate his dilemma on Friday, Thurman had left his cellphone in his pickup truck. He had to crawl in agony to reach his ATV and ride it to his truck to call for help.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

