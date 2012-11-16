Court rules against Polk County man's unsigned will - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Court rules against Polk County man's unsigned will

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that an unsigned will accompanied by other documents that were signed cannot be considered valid.

The five-member court said in a unanimous ruling published Friday that it wouldn't follow the reasoning of a Court of Appeals decision and loosen Tennessee laws on the execution of wills. The court said that authority rests with the Legislature.

The ruling came in a Polk County case over the estate of Thomas Grady Chastain, who died in 2009. Chastain had signed an affidavit of attesting witnesses and initialed his two-page will.

The will directed that a knife collection and insurance proceeds go to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the rest of his estate to his daughter.

The document was contested by 2 of Chastain's grandchildren.

