What's in a name? Sandy helps Sandy victims

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB-TV) -- A local Red Cross employee is heading north today, wanting to help with the aftermath of super storm Sandy. It's a mere coincidence she and the storm share the same name.

"They've teased me at the office and said Hurricane Sandy's on her way," says Sandy Matheson, followed by a chuckle. "They've really given me a hard time about that."

A veteran of the Red Cross, this is Matheson's first deployment as a staff member. She's the Regional Chief Development Officer, working out of the Chattanooga office.

She'll be among fifty plus Red Cross staffers from east Tennessee giving volunteers a break who've been in the New York City area since the hurricane struck almost three weeks ago. She'll stay there for about three weeks.

"I'm just really pleased to be able to go and give some of our workers relief and aid so they can come home," explains Matheson.

There are thousands still without power, food, or even a home. So the Red Cross wants as many boots on deck as possible. Matheson will help raise money, serve food, and fulfill any other roles she can. While some of her colleagues will be able to spend Thanksgiving with their families, Matheson will be away from hers.

"This will be our first time not having Sandy for any holiday. But we are very, very proud of what she's doing," boasts Dan Matheson, Sandy's husband.

Her thirteen year old son, Aaron, is also proud. He's also expecting to eat out a lot until Mom comes back.

"Won't have any home cooked food," says Aaron as he shakes his head.

But Sandy says what better time is there to lift the spirits of others who have so little in the wake of an unforgettable storm with the unforgettable name.

"What more can you do than be able to give back during the Thanksgiving holiday," says Matheson. "Truly, that's what it's really all about."

Dan leaves with this final thought.

"Out with the bad Sandy, in with the good Sandy," declares Dan.

To find out how you can help, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcross.org