Deal accuser won't have to pay lawyer fees

ATLANTA (AP) - A man who accused Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal of ethical wrongdoing will not have to pay the governor's attorney fees over three complaints that were dismissed.

The Government Transparency Commission voted 3-1 on Friday against making George Anderson pay a portion of the legal fees that Deal spent to address complaints from Anderson dealing with Deal's daughter-in-law, appointees and others.

Deal attorney Randy Evans said those complaints were meritless and slanderous.

Anderson apologized for some of the language used in his complaints. But he said it's unfair to ask citizens to pay for lawyer fees when their complaints against public officials are rejected.

The executive director of Georgia Common Cause, William Perry, said his group was concerned that forcing citizens to pay would discourage others from filing complaints.

