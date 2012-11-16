Gov. Deal: Georgia will not set up state healthcare exchange

ATLANTA, GA (WRCB) -- On Friday, Gov. Nathan Deal informed the Obama administration that Georgia will not set up its own health care exchange, citing Obamacare's "one-size fits all approach" and the "high cost" that he feels the law places on states.

"I remain committed to common sense health care solutions that empower consumers to take responsibility for their own health, motivate the private sector and drive efficiencies for consumers, employers and governments alike," Deal said. "I continue to hope that we might finally engage in a serious conversation about restoring meaningful flexibility to states around health care programs."

Deal said the federal government needs to loosen regulations that restrict states' options.

"We have no interest in spending our tax dollars on an exchange that is state-based in name only," Deal said. "I would support a free market-based approach that could serve as a useful tool for Georgia's small businesses, but federal guidelines forbid that. Instead, restrictions on what the exchanges can and can't offer render meaningless the suggestion that Georgia could tailor an exchange that best fits the unique needs of its population.

"I have joined numerous other governors seeking guidance from the federal government on establishing exchanges. We've yet to receive serious answers to our questions. I will not commit Georgia taxpayers to a project with so many unknowns."

