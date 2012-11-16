Forgotten Child Fund starts collection drive for new season

(left to right): Clay Ingle, spokesperson for the Forgotten Child Fund, Chris Kundrock with STARS, Josh Ingle with STARS, Captain David Roddy with Chattanooga Police Dept. and Perry Perkins with Alhambra Shriners.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Forgotten Child Fund kicked off its annual campaign this morning with an unwrapped toy drive at the Sports Barn East on Lee Highway. Between the hours of 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., free chili and hot dogs will be offered in exchange for a new toy.

The Forgotten Child Fund is operated and supported by volunteers with many local emergency response agencies, including the Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Emergency Services, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, Hamilton County Special Tactics and Rescue Service (STARS), Red Bank Fire Department, Signal Mountain Fire Department and several volunteer fire departments.

During the last two Christmas seasons, the Forgotten Child Fund provided toys to approximately 6,400 children. Captain Kelly Simmons, president of the Forgotten Child Fund, says help is needed, now more than ever. "Everyone knows how tough the economy has been," says Simmons. "Many people have lost their jobs and are struggling to pay their bills, let alone buy presents for their children. We need to help where we can."

For more information on how you can help the Forgotten Child Fund, call (423) 697-0031, or visit the website at www.forgottenchildfund.com.