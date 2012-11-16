Polk County officials, family searching for missing teen

POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A 17-year-old Benton girl has gone missing and the Polk County Sheriff's Department suspect she may have taken off with her boyfriend.

Hailey Morgan was last seen by her father, Ashley, leaving for school around 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 15th. She never arrived at school and did not arrive for work at her parents' business, where she was expected at 4:30 that afternoon.

Hailey is approximately 5'7" tall, 150 lbs, has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a butterfly tattoo on her right foot.

Hailey's boyfriend, 20-year-old Nathaniel R. Patterson, is approximately 5'11" tall, 145 lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes.



Hailey's father told the Sheriff's Department he had gone to the home of Patterson, where both Hailey and Nathan's cell phones were found.

Hailey was last seen driving a 2010 White Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep is an Islander Edition with a black hard top and large tires. Each front fender has a Tiki man and the word "Islander" in gold writing. The back tire cover has a flower and the words "life is good."

Contact the Polk County Sheriff's Department at (423) 338-8215 if you have any information.

