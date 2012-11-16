No lane closures on Tennessee highways during Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE (WRCB) – Thanksgiving travelers will enjoy a smooth drive through Tennessee again this year during this busy travel holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.

All construction related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 21 until 6:00 a.m. Monday, November 26.

"Nearly a million travelers in Tennessee are expected to drive to their holiday destination this year," said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. "Halting road work during this busy time will provide maximum capacity on our roadways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday."

While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in some construction zones. Motorists are reminded to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

"Drivers can expect to see increased law enforcement on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday," said Governor's Highway Safety Office Director Kendell Poole. "We want everyone to have a safe holiday so remember to buckle up, drive the speed limit and don't get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you've had anything to drink."

Some long term lane closures will remain in place on some construction projects for motorist's safety.