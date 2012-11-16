Gov. Haslam says answers needed on state health exchanges

NASHVILLE (WRCB) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam today released the statement below regarding insurance exchanges and the federal government extending the deadline to Dec. 14.



No decision has been made by the state regarding insurance exchanges.



"The deadline for states to respond to the federal government about health insurance exchanges has been extended," Haslam said.



"We are hopeful in the coming weeks we will receive answers from Washington to the many questions we've asked in our effort to have a full picture of the future of exchanges in Tennessee.

"Let me be clear, I oppose the Affordable Care Act. I joined with other Republican governors earlier this year to fight the law. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court upheld a majority of it this summer, including the provision that states are required to either participate in a federal exchange or establish their own.



"I understand there is a lot of passion and uncertainty about the health care law, and I share that frustration. As governor, I believe it is my job to put emotions aside and to make the tough decisions on the serious issues that impact Tennesseans. That is what I'm working hard to do."

