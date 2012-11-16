Chattanooga Police investigating city's latest shooting

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating the latest shooting in the city, this one on East 12th Street in the Ridgedale/Highland Park area.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a shooting call at 2116 East 12th Street where they found the victim, Jassiem Robinson, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the nonlife-threatening injury.

It was reported to investigators that Robinson was walking down the alley when he was robbed at gunpoint. Robinson struggled with the suspect who shot him and then fled the area on foot.

The investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

