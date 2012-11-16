Chattanooga Police investigating city's latest shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Police investigating city's latest shooting

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating the latest shooting in the city, this one on East 12th Street in the Ridgedale/Highland Park area.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a shooting call at 2116 East 12th Street where they found the victim, Jassiem Robinson, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the nonlife-threatening injury. 

It was reported to investigators that Robinson was walking down the alley when he was robbed at gunpoint. Robinson struggled with the suspect who shot him and then fled the area on foot. 

The investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.