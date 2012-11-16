Belly button ring snags mom in pool

(KUSA) A Colorado mom's trip to the pool took a bizarre turn at the Greeley Family Funplex Wednesday when her body piercing got snagged in a pool drain.



Greeley firefighters arrived in minutes.



"This was a pretty unusual situation. She had a belly button piercing which had become entangled," Division Chief Dale Lyman said.



Lyman says it took about an hour to begin draining the pool while wiggling that ring.



"This would be the first belly button rescue that I'm aware of in the city of Greeley," Lyman said.



The mom eventually got loose, and was not hurt.



