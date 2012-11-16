Tips to avoid picking up pounds as year ends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A key to avoiding weight gain during the holidays is to stay out of the kitchen.

Dr. Betty Greer of the University of Tennessee Extension says don't hang out where food is being prepared. You'll likely sample it.

Statistics show most Americans will weigh one pound more on Jan. 2 than they did on Nov. 21.

Other tips offered by Greer include having a light snack before going to holiday parties so you won't eat as much, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables during the day and controlling your portions as you fill your plate at holiday meals.

What you do can also make a difference and Greer suggests visiting holiday displays, spending time outdoors away from the cookies and limiting alcohol. It increases your appetite.

