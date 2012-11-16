GA deputy criticized for using stun gun during prank

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) - The parent and classmates of a teenage boy who stripped to his boxer shorts and ran across the field during half-time of a high school football game say a sheriff's deputy who deployed his stun gun at the boy over-reacted to the situation.

Coweta County Sheriff Mike Yeager says he's looking into what happened at the Coweta County High game. Yeager tells WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/THkK8K) that no excessive force was used.

The student, 16-year-old Gunner Cook, says he regrets taking the dare from friends. His mother, Lynne Cook, said the stun gun's current did not strike her son, but thinks the deputy over-reacted by deploying it.

Cell phone video also shows a deputy cursing at other students. The sheriff said the officer used a poor choice of words but has a stellar record.

