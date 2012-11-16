Authorities: 7 hurt in crash involving bus, semi

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, MI. (AP) - Authorities say seven people had minor injuries after a bus with 30 passengers heading to a youth football tournament in Tennessee crashed into a jackknifed semi hauling an empty tanker truck in southeast Michigan.

The Monroe County sheriff's department says the truck driver apparently swerved to avoid a deer on southbound Interstate 75 about 4 a.m. Friday in Berlin Township, lost control and crashed. The department says the bus was 1 of 4 traveling together and collided with the truck, which was blocking the left and center lanes.

The department says both drivers and five bus passengers were taken to hospitals with what were described as minor injuries.

The Monroe Evening News reports the buses were carrying Southfield Jayhawks' players, cheerleaders and parents. The freeway was closed about two hours.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.