New residents at the Chattanooga Zoo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New residents at the Chattanooga Zoo

Posted:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Zoo has welcomed new residents.

This is Maliha and Everest, a pair of six week old snow leopards that will soon be on display for visitors to see.

For their official debut, the Zoo will be hosting a Snow Leopard Appreciation Day, Saturday at Warner Park.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.