Brutal murder re-trial continues in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Having listened to a torture-slaying suspect's detailed account of the horrors a young West Knox County woman suffered, a citizen turned federal grand juror had one question.



"Didn't anybody try to help her?"



The short answer — no. Not one person inside the Chipman Street house where Channon Christian, 21, was blindfolded, bound, repeatedly raped, beaten, hogtied and stuffed inside a trash can to die a slow death from suffocation in January 2007 did anything to intervene.



That chilling notion came Thursday as prosecutors recited for a jury in Knox County Criminal Court suspect Vanessa Coleman's account — which prosecutors contend is filled with lies and minimalizations — of what she said she knew about the kidnapping, rape, torture and slaying of Christian and boyfriend Christopher Newsom, 23.

