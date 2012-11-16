Great Weekend Weather

(WRCB) - We are looking at some flawless weather today and this weekend.

I expect some clouds for the first half of our Friday, then skies will clear, and we will have temps cooling this evening into the 40s. Overnight we will continue to drop into the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon looks great with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Expect the same great weather on Sunday.

We are still looking good for Thanksgiving. Wednesday there is a slight chance of a morning sprinkle, but most of the day will be nice as you are heading out of town.

Why would you even want to go out of town though? Thanksgiving day in Chattanooga looks wonderful with sunny skies, lows in the low 40s, and highs in the low 60s. (Chamber of Commerce...you're welcome.)

