Vols sign 3 players, including top-15 recruit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vols sign 3 players, including top-15 recruit

By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has signed guards Robert Hubbs and Travon Landry plus swingman A.J. Davis to national letters of intent.

The class is headlined by Hubbs, rated as the nation's No. 15 overall prospect by Rivals.com and 247sports.com. Hubbs, a 6-foot-5 guard, already is the all-time leading scorer at Newbern (Tenn.) Dyer County High with 1,602 career points. Hubbs was 1 of 32 prep players invited to the USA Basketball U17 National Team trials this summer.

Davis, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward, is the son of former NBA forward Antonio Davis. Davis played on back-to-back state championship teams at Greater Atlanta Christian School before transferring to Buford (Ga.) High last year.

Landry, a 6-foot guard, grew up in Texas but currently attends Huntington (W.Va.) St. Joseph Prep.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.