Vols sign 3 players, including top-15 recruit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has signed guards Robert Hubbs and Travon Landry plus swingman A.J. Davis to national letters of intent.

The class is headlined by Hubbs, rated as the nation's No. 15 overall prospect by Rivals.com and 247sports.com. Hubbs, a 6-foot-5 guard, already is the all-time leading scorer at Newbern (Tenn.) Dyer County High with 1,602 career points. Hubbs was 1 of 32 prep players invited to the USA Basketball U17 National Team trials this summer.

Davis, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward, is the son of former NBA forward Antonio Davis. Davis played on back-to-back state championship teams at Greater Atlanta Christian School before transferring to Buford (Ga.) High last year.

Landry, a 6-foot guard, grew up in Texas but currently attends Huntington (W.Va.) St. Joseph Prep.

