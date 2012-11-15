UTC receives funding for energy efficient projects

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is getting some financial backing to become more energy efficient.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has awarded the school $100,000 that can be used to buy, install and construct energy projects.

UTC is one of four schools to receive funding.

The hope is that projects will help reduce air emissions, improve energy efficiency and create costs savings.

