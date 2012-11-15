Hixson business donates bus to Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard

HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -- This past weekend Channel 3 introduced you to the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. The group of veterans travels around the Tennessee Valley ensuring fellow veterans get a proper military burial. But the guard was in major need of a bus.

A Hixson business owner saw the story Channel 3 aired and he decided to step up and help the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard in a very big way.

The Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard now has the bus it needs to travel the Tennessee Valley and ensure veterans are laid to rest properly. And it's all thanks to Dan Brown and his son, who run a trucking company Hixson.

"Freedom ain't free. It's paid with a price," says Brown.

Brown's father served in Korea, his father-in-law in World War Two. When he saw the honor guard needed reliable transportation, he knew he could help.

"You didn't have to go there and I didn't have to. But these men sacrificed everything," says Brown.

"I guess words can't describe the feeling of appreciation for someone that would just say, 'I have a bus. And it's yours if you can use it and if you need it.' And we definitely have a need for it," says guard member Johnny Jones.

The guard formed two years ago. The more than 40 volunteers travel a five county area providing military funeral services and honorary ceremonies, all for free.

"I think, you know, God has a plan for everything and I believe he put everything together on this day," says Jones.

To show their gratitude, the guard sprung a surprise on Dan.

"Thank you for your father's service. We love you. God bless you. And we want to present this 'brother's forever' pin," said guard leader Chris Reyes.

Brown's dad never got a proper burial and the guard's going to put on a memorial service just for him.

"He was my hero. I can't believe y'all are going to do that."

The Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard wants to give a big shout out to Sulfur Springs United Methodist Church in Crossroads. For the past year they've let the guard use their bus.