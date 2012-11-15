Hamilton County kicks of 100th anniversary celebration

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger kicked off the year-long celebration for 100th anniversary of the Hamilton County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

"The exhibit we're opening today features photos and facts surrounding Hamilton County's rich history, with a special focus on the county's early years," Mayor Coppinger said. "Many of these photos have never been released before. We hope that this exhibit will provoke others in the community to share their interesting historical photos."

The exhibit will remain open to the public in the courthouse rotunda until November 2013.

"Many people don't realize that the county seat has not always been in the City of Chattanooga," Coppinger added. "It started in Soddy Daisy, then moved to Hixson, then to Harrison and finally to Chattanooga after the Civil War."

The exhibit is a compilation of photographs and information from the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Bicentennial Library, the Chattanooga History Center, and former county historians John Wilson and James Livingood. Coppinger gave special thanks to Constance Jones for loaning photographs from the Stokes Family Collection.

Mayor Coppinger also announced plans for a Christmas Open House and concert next month, and an Independence Day Concert on the Courthouse lawn next summer.

