Ramsey: Keep options open on Tenn. health exchange

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey says he expects fellow Republican Gov. Bill Haslam to announce by Friday's deadline that Tennessee will move ahead with plans to create a state-run health insurance exchange.

But Ramsey stressed to reporters in Nashville on Thursday that a final decision is still months away about whether the state or the federal government will ultimately run the health care marketplace required under President Barack Obama's federal health care law.

Ramsey called it "arrogant" for the federal government to demand states make a decision when so many details about what the exchanges will entail are still lacking. He said keeping options open about a state-run state exchange would give the governor and lawmakers more time to make an informed decision.

Haslam's office did not immediately comment.

