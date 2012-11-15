Papa's not happy this week, but BBQ Andy's almost perfect

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Dining out this weekend? The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a good week with at least 39 of the restaurants inspected scoring greater than a 70.



Unfortunately for one pizza place, they'd better toss this score into the trash and start over. Not good news for the Papa John's on Apison Pike they score a 63.



According to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon, there were some major critical violations that include the hand sink not accessible, the cutting boards were stained and scarred, not cleaning utensils properly, chemicals were stored improperly. How about dented cans and poor hygiene among employees?



Once again, Papa will not be happy with a score of 63. They have 10 days to correct all critical violations.



The high score of the week goes to BBQ Andy's in Soddy Daisy. They scored an almost perfect 99.



Any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel.day care or a place you work out call (423) 209-8110 or just email me and I'll be happy to pass your compliant along.



Enjoy your meal!