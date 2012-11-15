Rhea Co. commission can't agree on new security fee

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) - The courthouse in Dayton, Tenn., where the famous evolution trial of schoolteacher John Scopes played out in 1925 needs more security.

The Rhea County Commissioners agree on that, but not on how to pay for it.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/XItoLs ), the County Commission discussed the issue at a workshop session on Tuesday, talking about raising the litigation fee. That is imposed when civil cases are filed in court and if fines and court costs are assessed in criminal case.

A move to increase the fee from the current $10 to $25 was pulled when commission members couldn't agree on limits set for uses of the new income.

Commissioners said the statute on which the proposal was drawn is unclear. The state comptroller's office will be consulted.

