Arrest made in Tuesday's Cyprus Street Court shooting

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department's Major Crimes Unit have arrested 19 year-old Patrick Early for the accidental shooting of a 12 year-old male that occurred at 1407 Cyprus Street Court this past Tuesday. 

Early has been charged with Reckless Endangerment.

